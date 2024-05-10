13:51
USD 88.39
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.97
English

Monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov re-erected in Bishkek

A monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov was again erected in Bishkek. A reader sent photos to 24.kg news agency.

He noted that on May 7 the statue was covered with a white cloth, and today it was removed.

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy told that the official unveiling of the monument has not yet taken place.

It should be noted that a monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov, made by Almaz Kozhegulov, was erected near Ala-Too cinema in 2017. The townspeople did not find any resemblance between the sculpture and the actor, on which 3 million soms were spent. Suimenkul Chokmorov Public Foundation recognized the monument as a creative failure based on the opinions of relatives and honored artists and decided to order a new sculpture.

In 2019, the sculpture was removed and the monument was decided to be replaced. Then the public foundation announced a competition, the winner of which was Azamat Abdrakhmanov.

The People’s Artist of the USSR Suimenkul Chokmorov was born on November 9, 1939 in Alamedin district of Chui region. He passed away in 1992.
link: https://24.kg/english/293621/
views: 147
Print
Related
32 million soms to be spent on repairs of Friendship of Peoples monument
Monument to Manas to be officially opened in Astana in 2024
Monument to actor Suimenkul Chokmorov to be erected in Bishkek
Monument to Lenin dismantled in Kadamdzhai district
Monument to Manas to be erected in capital of Kazakhstan
Monument to teachers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan to appear in Bishkek
25 million soms to be spent on monument to Manas
Monument to film director Bolotbek Shamshiev unveiled at Ala-Archa cemetery
Monument to Kurmanjan Datka unveiled in Osh
Monument to Kurmanjan Datka to be erected in her native village
Popular
High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year 81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer
10 May, Friday
13:33
Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migration corridor in world Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migrati...
12:54
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually
12:02
Measles incidence begins to decline in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov re-erected in Bishkek
11:29
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation