Monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov re-erected in Bishkek

A monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov was again erected in Bishkek. A reader sent photos to 24.kg news agency.

He noted that on May 7 the statue was covered with a white cloth, and today it was removed.

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy told that the official unveiling of the monument has not yet taken place.

It should be noted that a monument to Suimenkul Chokmorov, made by Almaz Kozhegulov, was erected near Ala-Too cinema in 2017. The townspeople did not find any resemblance between the sculpture and the actor, on which 3 million soms were spent. Suimenkul Chokmorov Public Foundation recognized the monument as a creative failure based on the opinions of relatives and honored artists and decided to order a new sculpture.

In 2019, the sculpture was removed and the monument was decided to be replaced. Then the public foundation announced a competition, the winner of which was Azamat Abdrakhmanov.

The People’s Artist of the USSR Suimenkul Chokmorov was born on November 9, 1939 in Alamedin district of Chui region. He passed away in 1992.