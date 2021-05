Three earthquakes were registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was registered yesterday at 13.07 on the border with Kazakhstan. Tremors (3-5 points) were felt in Tyup and Dzhety-Oguz districts of Issyk-Kul region.

Earthquakes with magnitude 3.5 occurred in Osh region: on May 6 at 17.39 and on May 7 at 1.45.

No casualties or destructions were reported.