Riots case: Zhenish Moldokmatov detained in Bishkek

Leader of Turan party, Zhenish Moldokmatov, was detained in Bishkek. His lawyer Kantemir Turdaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Moldokmatov was detained within the case on events on October 5-6, 2020.

«Zhenish Moldokmatov has not yet received a notice of suspicion. The investigator only issued a detention order. It is known that my client is suspected of seizing buildings and structures,» Kantemir Turdaliev said.

Zhenish Moldokmatov was interrogated by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the case on the events in October last year.

Rallies were held in protest against voting results of the parliamentary elections on October 5-6, 2020. Then riots broke out. On October 6, the CEC was forced to annul the voting results, invalidating them. A number of arrested politicians were released from the prison colonies.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president of the country.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody to this day. Measure of restraint for some of them was changed to house arrest.
