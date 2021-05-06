20:03
12 Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized with food poisoning on Sakhalin

Mass food poisoning of workers occurred at Orgenergostroy enterprise in Uglegorsk town on Sakhalin (Russia). 14 people suffered. Russian media report.

At least 12 of them reportedly came to work from Kyrgyzstan. A native of Tajikistan and a resident of Blagoveshchensk are among the workers. They were hospitalized.

The Investigation Department for Sakhalin Oblast opened a criminal case on the incident. It is also being investigated by Rospotrebnadzor specialists. The quality of catering at the enterprise is also checked by the Prosecutor’s Office.
