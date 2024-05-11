State anti-corruption strategy submitted for public discussion

The draft state anti-corruption strategy for 2025–2030 has been submitted for public discussion. The president’s website says.

It was developed by a group formed by presidential decree No. 221 of November 16, 2023, which included heads of government bodies, representatives of civil society, the business community, independent experts, with the participation of representatives of the scientific community.

The state strategy can be downloaded at the link.

All suggestions and comments can be submitted to the department for interaction with the courts and prosecutors of the presidential administration. Phone numbers for inquiries: 960389; 625370.