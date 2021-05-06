20:03
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule in the foundation of one of the houses of future military town in Leilek district of Batken region. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President met with local residents and told them about the progress of delimitation and demarcation of the state border. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that border issues were one of the highest priorities in his activities, because the security of the state begins with external borders.

The President told about measures to support the victims, noted that the families of the killed would get a compensation of 1 million soms, injured — from 50,000 to 100,000 soms, and all destroyed houses would be restored free of charge.

All involved state structures and local self-government bodies are given timely instructions, and the president himself controls coordination of their activities.

Local residents, in turn, thanked all the caring Kyrgyzstanis who still continue to provide assistance to Batken region.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
