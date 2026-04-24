Begging to be penalized: Foreign nationals may face expulsion

Kyrgyzstan has tightened measures against begging. The President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Code of Offenses and the Law on External Migration.

The legislation, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 2, 2026, is aimed at reducing begging cases, improving public order, and enhancing road safety.

Under the new provisions, separate articles have been introduced into the Code of Offenses establishing liability for begging and for involving others in such activities. Law enforcement authorities are also granted the right to detain violators.

Cases related to begging and the involvement of others will be handled either by courts or by internal affairs bodies, depending on the nature of the offense.

Particular attention is paid to foreign nationals. Participation in begging or involving others may result in expulsion from Kyrgyzstan.

Amendments to the Law on External Migration also stipulate that foreign citizens will be held accountable for such actions on general legal grounds.

Authorities expect the new measures will reduce number of begging cases, including on roadways, and protect vulnerable groups from exploitation.