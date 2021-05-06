16:57
Situation at border: Another victim seeks medical help

Another victim of an incident at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border sought medical help. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the man was injured on April 29, but he turned to the hospital only yesterday. «He has a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion,» the ministry reported.

To date, 101 people are receiving treatment in health care institutions in Bishkek, Batken and Osh regions.

Thus, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
