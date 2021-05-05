14:56
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict

A burned-out car still stands near Golovnoy water intake in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The area is guarded by employees of Sher special operations department of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry.

There are traces of military machinery and fragments along the roadway. Bumpers of vehicles and other parts are scattered along the sides of the road.

A completely burnt-out armored personnel carrier and an overturned ambulance are standing 200 meters from the border post. The atmosphere is gloomy.

Earlier, the Tajik side tried to install video surveillance equipment on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken district.

The water distribution point is located on Ak-Suu river. Its waters flow through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to Sher Commander, on April 28, the Tajik side began to install CCTV cameras on Kyrgyz land, despite the fact that Golovnoy is a strategic Kyrgyz facility.

«We started negotiations, but they never removed the cameras. Local residents came from Kok-Tash village and tried to remove the cameras themselves. At this time, about 30 residents of the neighboring country came up and started throwing stones at us. Our citizens began to defend themselves. Then representatives of the two states stopped the conflict. However, the next day (April 29), about 300 people gathered from their side, from ours too. We had one request — to remove the cameras. People started throwing stones at each other again, but at about 2.00 pm the Tajiks opened fire at the Kyrgyz. The Kyrgyz had no weapons. All this lasted until about 20.00,» he told.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192968/
views: 113
Print
Related
Former border guard appointed head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
About special status of Batken region. Details
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstan not ratified Rome Statute
Situation at border: Over 40,000 people evacuated from conflict zone
Situation at border: Interior Ministry suffers damage of 2 million soms
Situation at border: 120 residential buildings destroyed and burnt down
Situation at border: 120 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Batken
Interior Ministry continues calculating damage caused to residents of Batken
Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to get special status
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near UN office in New York
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
5 May, Wednesday
14:50
Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since...
14:41
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
14:02
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
13:38
New heads of districts in Batken region appointed
13:31
President's message: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan to be reformed