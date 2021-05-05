How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict

A burned-out car still stands near Golovnoy water intake in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The area is guarded by employees of Sher special operations department of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry.

There are traces of military machinery and fragments along the roadway. Bumpers of vehicles and other parts are scattered along the sides of the road.

A completely burnt-out armored personnel carrier and an overturned ambulance are standing 200 meters from the border post. The atmosphere is gloomy.

Earlier, the Tajik side tried to install video surveillance equipment on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken district.

The water distribution point is located on Ak-Suu river. Its waters flow through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to Sher Commander, on April 28, the Tajik side began to install CCTV cameras on Kyrgyz land, despite the fact that Golovnoy is a strategic Kyrgyz facility.

«We started negotiations, but they never removed the cameras. Local residents came from Kok-Tash village and tried to remove the cameras themselves. At this time, about 30 residents of the neighboring country came up and started throwing stones at us. Our citizens began to defend themselves. Then representatives of the two states stopped the conflict. However, the next day (April 29), about 300 people gathered from their side, from ours too. We had one request — to remove the cameras. People started throwing stones at each other again, but at about 2.00 pm the Tajiks opened fire at the Kyrgyz. The Kyrgyz had no weapons. All this lasted until about 20.00,» he told.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.