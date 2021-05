Mudflow hit Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz highway. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, movement of traffic along the road is hampered.

«Mudflow hit the 11th kilometer of the highway the day before at 19.30, in connection with this, traffic is hampered. Appropriate equipment is involved in cleaning works,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.