Situation at border: Activist holds one-man protest at UN building

Activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov holds a one-man protest outside the UN office in Bishkek. He posted about it on his social media page.

«President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon attacked sovereign Kyrgyzstan. He must be held accountable for his aggression by an international court. I ask the UN Secretary-General to provide moral support to the victims and express his position on what happened. I also ask you to help prosecute Tajik leaders for the military aggression,» Ondurush Toktonasyrov wrote on his Facebook page.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.