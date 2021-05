A regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Kyrgyzstan in August. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

It is noted that the meeting is planned to be held on August 19-20 in Cholpon-Ata. The agenda of the meeting will be formed later.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council ended in Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia) the day before. It was held in person. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov also participated in the event.