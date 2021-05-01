11:35
Ex-head of Chon Kazat to become Minister of Eurasian Economic Commission

The Heads of Government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union supported the candidacies of new members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) from Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EEC reported.

The decision was made yesterday at a meeting in Kazan city (Russia). The candidacy of Maksat Mamytkanov was approved for the post of Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the EEC. He replaced Oleg Pankratov. Temirbek Asanbekov will be the Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC. Previously, this position was held by Emil Kaikiev.

New ministers will be introduced to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Maksat Mamytkanov is the former chairman of Chon Kazat party and ex-vice prime minister of Kyrgyzstan. He came to power during the October events of 2020, when he actively supported the current president Sadyr Japarov.

Temirbek Asanbekov is the leader of Meken Yntymagy party. The political association took part in the election campaign in the parliamentary elections last year. It, like Chon Kazat, actively supported the new government.
link: https://24.kg/english/192444/
views: 93
