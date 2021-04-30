UN notes contribution of Kyrgyzstan to settlement of border conflict

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The Foreign Affairs Minister announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides and that the situation would be resolved through negotiations. He informed Natalia Gherman about the events that took place on April 29 and the current state of affairs in the border regions of Kyrgyzstan. Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed Bishkek’s commitment to international and bilateral obligations and agreements.

At the same time, the Minister noted that there are casualties on both sides. He told that as a result of the conflict in Batken region, infrastructure and housing were destructed. In this regard, he expressed hope for UN support in assisting internally displaced people and their return to their places of permanent residence, as well as in restoration of destroyed objects. He stressed that these works would become a reliable pillar of sustainable peace.

Ruslan Kazakbaev stated that it was necessary to reorient some of the programs and projects of UN agencies towards post-conflict reconstruction in Batken region.

The Head of the UN Regional Center Natalia Gherman welcomed the agreement between the parties on a ceasefire and signing of a protocol on settlement of the armed conflict in the border areas of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the same time, she especially noted the contribution of the Kyrgyz side to moving the situation into a peaceful course.

Natalia Gherman expressed readiness of the UN agencies to provide technical assistance to the parties to the conflict in implementation of the agreements reached between them within the framework of existing regional and bilateral programs. She said that the UN Secretary-General has been closely following developments on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The UN headquarters is also aware of the ceasefire agreement reached between the countries. The UN calls on both sides to continue direct negotiations to peacefully resolve any unsettled issues.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.