Border conflict: Shootout starts in Kyzyl-Bel village

Another shootout started in Kyzyl-Bel village on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the shooting began at 4.14 pm.

«Howitzers were placed from the side of Tajikistan. The situation is tense,» the residents told.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on the situation.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.