At least ten killed in school shooting in Canada

At least ten people were killed in a school shooting in Canada. The incident occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the province of British Columbia. Global News reported, citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the bodies of six victims inside the school. One injured person died while being transported to hospital. In a residential house near the school, officers discovered the bodies of two more people, whose deaths are believed to be connected to the incident. The suspected attacker was found dead; police said the injuries appear to have been self-inflicted.

Two victims with serious, life-threatening injuries were airlifted to hospital. Approximately 25 people are undergoing medical examinations for possible injuries at a local medical center.

Police continue to search for additional victims.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School educates students from grades 7 to 12. According to information on the school’s website, 170 students attend the school.