Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Shooting Championship

The 16th Asian Shooting Championship is being held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. At least 756 athletes from 29 countries are participating in it.

According to the country’s Shooting Sports Federation, the team of Kyrgyzstan performed well at these prestigious competitions, taking part in the PP-60 (pistol), VP-60 (rifle) and MV-60 (rifle) disciplines.

Anvar Ibraimov and Kaiyrgul Kubanychbekova won bronze in the pistol competition. Abdurazzak Muratov and Zhibek Bektashova won another bronze for Kyrgyzstan in rifle shooting.

«Thus, our athletes climbed the podium twice, confirming the high level of the shooting school of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena,» the statement says.
