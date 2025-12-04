16:01
More than 14,000 dogs shot in Bishkek in first 10 months of 2025

At least 14,171 carcasses of shot stray animals were transported to the city’s landfill over the first 10 months of 2025. The figures were announced by Zholdoshbek Chushtukov, head of the municipal enterprise Tazalyk, during a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Commission on Housing and Utilities, Fuel and Energy Sector, Transport, Communications and Ecology.

According to him, a total of 14,378 dogs were captured and shot in 2024.

«As the city continues to grow, and with additional settlements incorporated into Bishkek under the administrative-territorial reform, the statistics on stray animals are increasing. For comparison, in 2018 only 11,000 animal carcasses were taken to the landfill,» Zholdoshbek Chushtukov said.

Earlier, residents of the capital protested against the local authorities’ decision to shoot stray cats and launched a petition.

Animal rights activists argue that shooting is an ineffective method of controlling the stray animal population.
