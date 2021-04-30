17:04
Entrepreneurs hold rally near Government House in Bishkek

More than 20 entrepreneurs hold rally near the building of the Government House in Bishkek. They claim that the former deputy of Parliament Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova is hindering their business. The protesters ask the authorities to hear them and start negotiations.

They have already held a rally at the Prosecutor General’s Office with similar statements.

«Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova owns a cosmetic business and forces entrepreneurs to sell her products, if we refuse, she opens unjustified criminal cases against us through the government agencies,» the protesters said.

They hold banners saying: «Why is the prosecutor’s office, instead of protecting the interests of small business, is engaged in persecution?», «Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova harasses small business, protect us from her attacks.»
link: https://24.kg/english/192349/
views: 165
