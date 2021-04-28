12:56
USD 84.80
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

Entrepreneurs hold rally near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek

More than 20 entrepreneurs hold a rally near the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek. They claim that former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova is hindering their business.

They hold banners saying: «Why is the prosecutor’s office is engaged in persecution instead of protection of interests of small business?»

«The former deputy also has a business, the same as ours (mainly cosmetic products). Why do government agencies lobby her interests and eliminate competitors through the prosecutor’s office? The President himself said that all conditions would be created for business and unreasonable checks would be limited, but in fact nothing of the kind is happening. We appeal to the president, the head of the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General,» the protesters said.
link: https://24.kg/english/191829/
views: 96
Print
Related
Rally in support of NDPK: Number of participants grows
Supporters of NDPK party hold rally in front of court building in Bishkek
Extradition to Tajikistan: Activists demand reaction from Foreign Minister
Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office
Uzgen residents announce indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir
Six parties hold rally demanding to cancel election results in Osh city
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek
Owners of cars with Abkhaz number plates hold rally near Government House
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
Women borrowers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total 325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total
28 April, Wednesday
12:35
New member of Parliament Mamasadyk Bakirov sworn in New member of Parliament Mamasadyk Bakirov sworn in
12:07
Entrepreneurs hold rally near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
11:48
Rally in support of NDPK: Number of participants grows
11:37
$1 billion spent on energy independence of Kyrgyzstan
11:11
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan