Entrepreneurs hold rally near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek

More than 20 entrepreneurs hold a rally near the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek. They claim that former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyzkan Zholdoshova is hindering their business.

They hold banners saying: «Why is the prosecutor’s office is engaged in persecution instead of protection of interests of small business?»

«The former deputy also has a business, the same as ours (mainly cosmetic products). Why do government agencies lobby her interests and eliminate competitors through the prosecutor’s office? The President himself said that all conditions would be created for business and unreasonable checks would be limited, but in fact nothing of the kind is happening. We appeal to the president, the head of the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General,» the protesters said.