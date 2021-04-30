Situation at border: UN expresses concern

The United Nations (UN) is following the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with concern.Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General stated.

The UN welcomes the ceasefire in the escalation zone. Farhan Haq added that the UN calls on both sides to negotiate and resolve disagreements peacefully.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.