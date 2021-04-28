Bishkek hosts first National Cyber Training Digital Kyrgyzstan - 2021

The First National Cyber ​​Training Digital Kyrgyzstan — 2021 for government agencies, higher education institutions and representatives of the private sector is held in Bishkek on April 27-28. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reports.

«The main idea and goal is to strengthen interaction between government agencies on cybersecurity issues, exchange experience, consider problematic issues and find optimal solutions. But first of all, it is consolidation of joint efforts to ensure cybersecurity of state systems and resources by working out interaction. It is important to realize that ensuring the country’s cybersecurity is the task of not a single department, but of all state bodies and organizations, regardless of their form of ownership,» Zhanybek Zhorobaev, Director of the Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the State Committee for National Security, said.

Experts from international companies in the field of cybersecurity were invited as trainers. Cyber ​​platforms provided by the International Telecommunication Union, Group-IB and Kaspersky Lab are also involved.

«The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated a significant increase in Internet use and a dramatic change in the way of life of our society, with a massive switch to work from home, online learning and increased use of online services. Accordingly, it also revealed the need to address new challenges related to cybersecurity,» the Ambassador Pierre von Arx, head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, noted in his speech.

Representatives of the Presidential Executive Office, the Security Council, the government, the State Digital Development Service and other ministries and departments of the Kyrgyz Republic were invited to the event.

The training was organized by the Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the State Committee together with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the UN International Telecommunication Union and Softline LLC.