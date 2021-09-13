State Committee for National Security to get $5 million to combat cyber threats

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) signed a protocol on implementation of the grant project «Creation of Center for Rapid Response to Computer Incidents in Kyrgyzstan» with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Press center of the state committee reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Ambassador of Korea Lee Won-jae and Director of KOICA Office Yi Jongsu.

«The project is aimed at strengthening the country’s cybersecurity. It is planned to create the center itself, provide equipment and software, roll out solutions to protect the cybersecurity of government agencies and develop human potential,» the statement says.

It is noted that the $5 million project will be implemented from 2021 to 2025.