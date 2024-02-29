Cybersecurity specialists to be trained in Kyrgyzstan

Positive Technologies signed a cooperation agreement with the Kyrgyz State Technical University (KSTU) named after Iskhak Razzakov. The company’s press service reported.

The parties agreed on a strategic partnership and cooperation in the field of improving the quality of education and training in the field of information security. The agreement provides for the connection of KSTU students and teachers to the Positive Technologies educational platform, within the framework of which assistance is provided to Russian and foreign universities in training personnel in the field of cybersecurity. In addition, domestic universities will have the opportunity to connect to Standoff 365 platform, which includes a cyber training ground, bug bounty programs and specialized events.

As part of the cooperation, joint scientific research, participation in thematic forums and the organization of student internships are also planned.

KSTU Rector Mirlan Chynybaev noted that the agreement provides an opportunity for teachers and students to take free advanced training courses in the field of information security.

«In the context of a constant increase in the number of cyber threats, the dynamically developing information security market in Central Asia is experiencing a shortage of professional personnel. Our company, which produces advanced solutions for effective protection, also has unique experience in personnel development. The agreement with KSTU creates the necessary conditions for us to share our knowledge and experience with budding specialists in Kyrgyzstan. University teachers are already undergoing training at our school for cybersecurity teachers. We are confident that cooperation with the region’s largest technical university will serve to disseminate expertise in the field of cybersecurity, and therefore more effectively protect citizens, businesses and entire industries,» Dmitry Shleifer, director of business development for Positive Technologies in the CIS, said.