Every fourth Internet user faces cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, with the assistance of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity with Kaspersky Lab. Press center of the state committee reported.

According to Kaspersky Lab, approximately one in four Internet users in this country have faced various cyber threats, and one in two — with attacks of so-called local threats that reach the user’s device via portable data storage devices since the beginning of 2021.

«In the first six months of this year, Kaspersky Lab blocked more than 60,000 attempts to redirect to phishing pages in Kyrgyzstan. Experts note that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting organizations. So, in January — June 2021, 19 percent of corporate Internet users in Kyrgyzstan faced web threats, and 42 percent faced local malware,» the State Committee for National Security said.

According to Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Zhanybek Zhorobekov, the experience and knowledge of one of the world’s leading players in the field of cybersecurity will help counteract attacks on both the public sector, business and private users.
