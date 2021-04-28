12:55
Rally in support of NDPK: Number of participants grows

Supporters of NDPK party hold a rally in front of the building of administrative court in Bishkek.

The administrative court of Bishkek is considering a complaint of NDPK against the decision of the Central Election Commission to cancel registration of the list of candidates of the political organization and invalidate ballots with votes cast for the party.

The number of participants demanding to cancel the CEC decision is growing.

The protesters hold banners with a demand to reverse the CEC’s decision to withdraw the party from the election race and to restore registration of NDPK candidates’ list.

About 150 people are currently holding rally near the court building.

Earlier, the TEC of Bishkek decided to bar NDPK from getting seats for campaigning on election day, bribery of voters and violation of the procedure of financing the election campaign.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.

The official results should be announced by May 2.
