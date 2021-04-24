11:10
CEC supports decision of Bishkek TEC: NDPK party removed from elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan supported the decision of the Bishkek TEC to cancel registration of the list of candidates of NDPK party and invalidate the ballots with votes cast for this political organization.

Only two out of 11 members of the CEC — Kairat Osmonaliev and Akylbek Sariev — voted against. They considered the decision of the Bishkek TEC hasty, unreasonable and illogical.

Representatives of NDPK announced that they intend to appeal the decision of the Central Election Commission in court.

On the night of April 19, the Bishkek TEC decided to remove NDPK from elections for campaigning on the election day, bribery of voters and violation of the procedure for financing the election campaign.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the Bishkek City Council, and four — into Osh City Council.
