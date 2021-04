At least 14 schools have completely switched to distance learning in Bishkek city. Head of the Education Department Elmira Imanalieva announced at a briefing.

«To date, 69 students have COVID-19, one has pneumonia, 24 teachers among school employees have COVID-19 and seven have pneumonia,» she said.

Elmira Imanalieva added that two kindergartens and one pre-school group were also quarantined — five employees of the preschool organizations fell ill.

The head of the department added that if the situation improves, one school can return to offline education from April 29 and eight schools — from May 4.