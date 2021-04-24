One district in Bishkek to have no cold water on April 26

Water supply of one district in Bishkek will be temporarily suspended on Monday, April 26. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Belinsky water intake and on city water supply networks in preparation for the summer period.

The area bounded by Frunze, Kurenkeev, Abdrakhmanov Streets and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard will have no cold water on Monday, April 26, from 9.00 to 20.00.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to stock up on drinking water.