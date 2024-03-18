12:07
South-west of Bishkek to have no cold water on March 19

Cold water supply will be suspended tomorrow, March 19, in the south-west of the capital. Bishkekvodokanal reports.

The reason for the shutdown is repair work at Airport water intake and city water supply networks.

Water supply will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on:

  • Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, houses No. 93/1, 93/2, 93/3, 93/4, 93/5, 93/6;
  • Toktonaliev Street, houses No. 139/3, 153, 153/3, 155, 157;
  • Okeyev Street, houses No. 39/3, 39/4, 39/6, 39/7, 39/8.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
