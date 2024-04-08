12:29
Drinking water supply to be turned off in some areas of Bishkek on April 11

The supply of drinking water in some areas of Bishkek will be turned off on April 11. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to its data, the drinking water supply will be suspended in the following area:

  • Ala-Archa river — railway line — Zhibek Zholu Avenue — Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard;
  • Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard — railway line — Frunze Street — Manas Avenue;
  • Deng Xiaoping Avenue — Ala-Archa River — Bokonbaev Street — Kuliev Street — Moskovskaya Street — Fuchik Street — Kazakov Street.

Water will be turned off from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities.

The shutdown is due to repair work at Zapad-2 water intake and city water supply networks.
link: https://24.kg/english/291010/
views: 143
