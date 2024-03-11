16:55
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no water on March 12

The eastern part of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, March 12. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown was repairs at KhBO water intake and city water supply networks.

Cold water supply will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area limited by Ankara/Gorky, Oktyabrskaya streets, Alamedin river and the railway line.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
