Eastern part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 2

Eastern part of Bishkek will have no cold water on April 2. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and city water supply networks.

The supply of drinking water will be suspended on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Altyn-Ordo, Kara-Zhygach and Politseisky Gorodok residential areas. The shutdown area also includes Dostoevsky, Ankara, Auezov streets and the railway line.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
