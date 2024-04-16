13:21
Dzhal microdistrict, Archa-Beshik residential area to have no water for 2 days

Cold water supply will be suspended for two days in Dzhal microdistrict and Archa-Beshik residential area. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The temporary cold water shutdown is expected on April 17-18 due to repair work on the main water pipeline. The purpose — to ensure effective water supply to residents and organizations in the future.

The shutdown is scheduled for April 17 at 8 a.m. Delivery of drinking water and installation of bio toilets will be organized for the convenience of the population.

Information about the places of installation of bio toilets and points of delivery of drinking water can be found at the link.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to prepare for the absence of cold water in advance.
