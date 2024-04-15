Western part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 16

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, April 16. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the reason for the shutdown is repairs at Zapadny water intake and city water supply networks.

The following areas will have no cold water from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Alykulov Street — Big Chui Canal — Ala-Archa river — Tolstoy street;

Yubileinaya — Gorky Streets (Prigorodnoye village) — Sadovaya (Prigorodnoye village) — Big Chui Canal;

Voenny Gorodok, Kyzyl-Asker, 110th quarter residential area, Dostuk microdistrict.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.