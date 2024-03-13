15:51
Three residential areas in Bishkek to have no cold water on March 14

Three residential areas in Bishkek will be left without cold water tomorrow, March 14. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and on the city water supply networks.

The supply of drinking water will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Altyn-Ordo, Kara-Zhygach, and Politseisky Gorodok residential areas. The shutdown area also includes Dostoevsky, Ankara, Auezov streets and the railway line.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
