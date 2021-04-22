15:01
USD 84.79
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.10
English

First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today

The first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Bishkek today. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that 20,000 doses will be delivered to the country. The delivery is carried out within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Moscow on February 24-25, 2021.

«The ceremony will take place at Manas airport with participation of the Russian Ambassador Nikolai Udovichenko and the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/191147/
views: 82
Print
Related
Russia confirms readiness to start supplying Sputnik V vaccine
Over 100 Kyrgyzstanis get two doses of coronavirus vaccine
Officials discuss construction of first schools in cooperation with Russia
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities
Russia demands from illegal CIS migrants to leave country before June 15
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine
Popular
Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
22 April, Thursday
14:43
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzsta...
14:38
Heads of Epidemiological Surveillance Department, Oncology Center appointed
14:31
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek
14:21
Ex-Deputy Health Minister becomes head of Phthisiology Center
14:15
British and Indian strains of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan