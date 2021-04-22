First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today

The first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Bishkek today. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that 20,000 doses will be delivered to the country. The delivery is carried out within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Moscow on February 24-25, 2021.

«The ceremony will take place at Manas airport with participation of the Russian Ambassador Nikolai Udovichenko and the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov,» the statement says.