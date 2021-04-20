New Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital opened in Osh city

A new building of the City Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital with 100 beds was commissioned in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The medical facility was opened with participation of the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, Vice Mayor of Osh Emil Shadykhanov and medical workers.

Construction of the hospital began last summer. It has all the necessary medical equipment and computer diagnostic equipment. The old hospital building has been also overhauled.