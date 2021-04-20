14:07
COVID-19: Ban on treatment using unproven drugs added to new protocol

New COVID-19 treatment protocol includes a ban on prescribing unproven drugs. The document was posted on the website of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. Order on its approval was signed by the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

The fifth version of the clinical guideline, which applies to all levels of health care, highlights in capital letters: «DO NOT PRESCRIBE UNPROVEN DRUGS — umifenovir (arbidol), imidazolylpantonamide (ingavirin), ergoferon, alpha interferons (interferon, viferon), enisamium iodide (amizon, amizonchik, nobezit), polyoxidonium, inosine and others.»

In addition, doctors are prohibited from prescribing dexamethasone, prednisolone, hydrocortisone, chemical mixtures, theophylline, aminophylline, calcium chloride, oseltamivir, zanamivir, antibiotic combinations for mild to moderate COVID-19 forms.

Earlier the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stated that a mention of aconite (Issyk-Kul root) would be included in the fifth protocol.

Information about use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) in treatment of COVID-19 caused a public outcry. It is known that no scientific studies of this method of treatment have been carried out. Moreover, the aconite is a very poisonous plant and deadly.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it. He does not intend to cancel such «treatment».

However, posts of Sadyr Japarov that he wrote earlier about effective treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) have been removed today from the accounts of the president on Facebook and Instagram.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.
