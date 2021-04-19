Border delimitation: What Kamchybek Tashiev and protesters talk about

Meeting of the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission for delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the border, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev with local residents continues in Kara-Suu district.

Residents of Yntymak village asked Kamchybek Tashiev whether he was familiar with peculiarities of each land plot on which the decision was made before his trip to Tashkent.

«I didn’t know the topography of this area. But I have enough information on all other sites,» he replied.

Related news Delimitation of borders: Kamchybek Tashiev meets with residents of Savai

Kamchybek Tashiev assured that there was a corresponding agreement and the village would not be left without water. He also added that he knew the organizers of the rally.

«You know where I work, right? Here you are saying that you need to watch the dam. What for? Why do we need this, if we can’t get the dam? This is not mine or your fault. This is a mistake of the previous authorities. You and I need to fix it,» the head of the State Committee for National Security said.

The villagers asked not to frighten them. «Don’t call us provocateurs. We all are inhabitants of this area,» the meeting participants answered.

Kamchybek Tashiev promised to once again talk with Uzbekistan about this section. «Uzbekistan has already fenced 20 out of 50 hectares. I will go to Tashkent soon. In order not to violate the signed protocol, I will try to persuade them,» he said.

According to the latest protocol signed in Tashkent, 50 hectares in Kara-Suu district is transferred to Uzbekistan for exchange. According to Kamchybek Tashiev, Uzbekistan asks for this site in order to ensure safety of the reservoir.

«Left side of Kempir-Abad is in this area. Uzbekistan wants to get it in order to ensure safety of the reservoir and, if necessary, gain access to the left bank. Uzbekistan asked us for 100 hectares of land there. We agreed to 50. Uzbekistan gets this hill, the road leading here. We don’t just transfer the land, but exchange it for more profitable plots. During the demarcation process, we will determine each section again. Illegally fenced land will be returned,» he said.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, in exchange for 50 hectares in Kara-Suu district Kyrgyzstan gets 32 hectares near Aravan district, Kadamdzhai district — 15 hectares, Aksy district — 15 hectares.

Earlier, villagers set up four yurts on the mountain next to Kempir-Abad reservoir and hung the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic. The protesters demanded a meeting with the head of the State Committee for National Security. He arrived.