Delimitation of borders: Kamchybek Tashiev meets with residents of Savai

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev came to meet with protesters in Savai rural area in Kara-Suu district.

Earlier, villagers set up four yurts on the mountain next to Kempir-Abad water reservoir and hung the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic. The protesters demanded a meeting with the head of the State Committee for National Security.

According to local residents, the rally began on April 1 after repeated appeals to the local authorities with a request to clarify the situation around transfer of 50 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district to Uzbekistan.
