Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end

Negotiations of women-borrowers with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov ended.

According to one of the participants of the protest, Gulshakh Isakova, the women put forward four demands to the government. Having listened to them, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov promised to solve the problems as soon as possible.

«We demanded from commercial banks not to take away the only housing from borrowers. Those who are in litigation regarding seizure of apartments need to write an application to the National Bank. The request that the interest rate on loans should not exceed 3 percent was left for consideration. We demanded to annul loans or at least give a break for a year in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Ulukbek Maripov said he would make a decision on this issue in the near future. He said not to press, and that he would decide it in favor of the people,» Gulshakh Isakova said.

The government recommended to resolve the issues related to individuals and pawnshops in court.

At least 15 women announced today that they were ready to commit self-immolation. They doused themselves with gasoline and brought a gas cylinder with them. One of the protesters told 24.kg news agency that women took money at interest from private individuals and commercial banks three years ago, but could not repay loans on time. All the participants of the protest are single mothers and demand to cancel the interest debts accumulated over three years.

After negotiations with local officials, two of them met with the head of Government.
