15 women douse themselves with gasoline, announce self-immolation

Fifteen women stated they were ready to arrange self-immolation in the building of rural administration of Prigorodnoye village district, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. One of the participants of the protest told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, women borrowed money at interest from private individuals and commercial banks three years ago, but could not repay the loans on time. All the participants of the protest are single mothers and demand to abolish the interest debts accumulated over three years.

They brought a gas cylinder to the rural administration building and poured gasoline over themselves.

The police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees have already arrived at the scene. The building is cordoned off.