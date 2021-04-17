17:32
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities

Kyrgyzstan asks to consider the issue of increasing the number of quotas for budget-funded places in Russian higher education institutions for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to 750. The Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev said at a meeting with the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov.

According to him, about 16,000 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities. Kyrgyzstan is interested in further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education. Graduates from the Kyrgyz Republic enter the Russian universities through the representative office of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots living abroad, and through Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). Citizens of the republic are allocated 375 budget-funded places annually. There are more than 3,000 people wishing to enter Russian universities.

Almazbek Beishenaliev asked to increase the quota and establish that 200 places will be provided for pedagogical specialties, 50 — for orphans and children left without parental care.

The Minister of Education and Science is now in Russia on a working visit. At a meeting with Valery Falkov, he proposed to consider a number of issues for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education and science.

Almazbek Beishenaliev spoke for creation of the Kyrgyz-Russian Science Fund.

He is confident that opening of the fund aimed at financing joint research will give a new impetus to the support and development of science in the two countries, and will create a special platform for Russian scientists interested in studying Central Asia.

The minister noted the need to expand cooperation in implementation of joint educational programs and double degree programs.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in organizing internships for students of higher and secondary vocational education of the republic in relevant educational organizations located in large cities of Russia. It is also necessary to strengthen the work on academic mobility of students and the teaching staff of universities in the two countries.

During the meeting, the minister drew attention to the importance of organizing joint summer camps for talented students of the two countries and the possibility of cooperation and exchange of experience in digitalization of education, introduction of digital education management systems to find high-tech solutions to new problems and challenges.
link: https://24.kg/english/190533/
views: 108
Print
Related
Russia demands from illegal CIS migrants to leave country before June 15
Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia
Kyrgyzstan to get Russian analytical systems for Tax Service
COVID-19: Russia suspends flights with Turkey
Cases of detention of Kyrgyzstanis with fake documents on rise in Russia
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
President takes situation with flights to Russia under personal control
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights
Russian airline opens charter flights to Bishkek
Students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia by charter flights
Popular
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
17 April, Saturday
17:02
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered i...
16:54
Public Service Center opened in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
16:44
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
16:37
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities
16:25
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days