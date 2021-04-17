Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities

Kyrgyzstan asks to consider the issue of increasing the number of quotas for budget-funded places in Russian higher education institutions for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to 750. The Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev said at a meeting with the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov.

According to him, about 16,000 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities. Kyrgyzstan is interested in further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education. Graduates from the Kyrgyz Republic enter the Russian universities through the representative office of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots living abroad, and through Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). Citizens of the republic are allocated 375 budget-funded places annually. There are more than 3,000 people wishing to enter Russian universities.

Almazbek Beishenaliev asked to increase the quota and establish that 200 places will be provided for pedagogical specialties, 50 — for orphans and children left without parental care.

The Minister of Education and Science is now in Russia on a working visit. At a meeting with Valery Falkov, he proposed to consider a number of issues for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education and science.

Almazbek Beishenaliev spoke for creation of the Kyrgyz-Russian Science Fund.

He is confident that opening of the fund aimed at financing joint research will give a new impetus to the support and development of science in the two countries, and will create a special platform for Russian scientists interested in studying Central Asia.

The minister noted the need to expand cooperation in implementation of joint educational programs and double degree programs.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in organizing internships for students of higher and secondary vocational education of the republic in relevant educational organizations located in large cities of Russia. It is also necessary to strengthen the work on academic mobility of students and the teaching staff of universities in the two countries.

During the meeting, the minister drew attention to the importance of organizing joint summer camps for talented students of the two countries and the possibility of cooperation and exchange of experience in digitalization of education, introduction of digital education management systems to find high-tech solutions to new problems and challenges.