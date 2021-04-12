Cases of detention of Kyrgyzstanis with fake documents on rise in Russia

Cases of detention of citizens of Kyrgyzstan using fake IDs and driver’s licenses became more frequent in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Some of our compatriots, having lost documents or not being able to legally obtain and renew them, use fake ones. We remind you that criminal liability is provided for this on the territory of the Russian Federation. Therefore, if a citizen loses documents, he or she should immediately apply to the district police department at the place of residence and, having received a certificate of the loss of documents, apply to the consular departments of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain them legally,» the statement says.

The ministry also notes that citizens who have suffered from fraudsters and who have fake documents can turn for legal assistance to the representative office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.