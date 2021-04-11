Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan continues counting of votes. The balance of power by parties that get into the Bishkek City Council is changing.

As of 21.00, six parties that have overcome the 7 percent threshold get into the Bishkek City Council. These are Bizdin El (7.83 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.9 percent), Ak Bata (12.17 percent), Emgek (13.95 percent), NDPK (10.57 percent), Yntymak (8.4 percent).

Reforma (5.85 percent) and Social Democrats (5.45 percent) parties did win enough votes to overcome the required threshold.

Counting of votes continues — figures may change, but not drastically.