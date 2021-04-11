21:03
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends

Voting in local elections and referendum on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution ended in Kyrgyzstan. Polling stations closed at 20.00.

Citizens of the country elected 796 deputies of 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies of 420 rural councils. The plebiscite to adopt the draft of the new Constitution was held on the same day. The voter turnout for the referendum was 29.44 percent as of 18.00. The referendum is considered valid if the turnout reaches 30 percent.

Almost 12,000 people apply for 796 seats in 28 city councils. This means that the competition is 15 people per seat. A total of 56 parties participate in the race. Most of them are trying to take seats in the Bishkek City Council.

At least 1,815 candidates from 25 parties participate in the elections in the capital, and 701 people from nine parties — in Osh city.

As for the Constitution, 81 amendments are made to its current version. The draft is aimed at establishing a rigid vertical of presidential power.
