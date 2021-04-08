Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Accomplice in abduction arrested

Another suspected accomplice in abduction of Aizada Kanatbekova was detained in Bishkek. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The 31-year-old man was detained on the territory of Bishkek. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital.

«Corresponding investigative actions and operational-search measures to reveal the whereabouts and detain the remaining suspects continue. All necessary measures for investigation and operational measures to search for suspects will be carried out to the fullest extent of the legislation,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.