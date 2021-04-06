Belizegate case: Abdil Segizbaev remanded in custody until May 25

Ex-head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev was remanded in custody. Lawyer Kantemir Turdaliev told.

According to him, this decision was made by the Bishkek City Court.

«Abdil Segizbaev was remanded in custody until May 25. I believe that there is no need to keep him in remand prison. He will not run away, he has children, a place of residence,» Kantemir Turdaliev said.

Six criminal cases have been initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security was taken into custody.

Abdil Segizbaev was previously handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.