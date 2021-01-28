Rally at Philharmonic Hall: Abdil Segizbaev's wife released

Wife of Abdil Segizbaev and his supporters were released from the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Representative of the arrested ex-official, Meerim Asanova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, law enforcement officers drew up a protocol and released the detainees.

«Reason for detention is still unknown. In total, five people were taken to the police, including Abdil Segizbaev’s wife,» Meerim Asanova told.

Several supporters of Abdil Segizbaev and his wife were detained in the capital. They came to hold a peaceful rally at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall, where the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place.